If JD(S) was BJP's B-team, we wouldn't have joined hands with Congress: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that if JD(S) was a ‘B-team’ of BJP then they would have been in power and ruling the state for five years.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said his party has not softened its stand against any party and it was Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah whose stand in 2006 resulted in JD(S) joining hands with BJP.

“If we were B-team of BJP, then why would we (JDS) join hands with Congress in 2019 to form the government. We would have gone with BJP and stayed in power for five years,” he said and added that as Siddaramaiah has no other issue on which he could target JD(S), the Congress leader is making this baseless statement.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah is targeting only him in the party as he realises he without Kumaraswamy JD(S) will be weak and he need not worry about the party anymore.

Victory in Sindagi

The JD(S) leader claimed confidence in winning the Sindagi by-polls. The development works taken up during JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda and his term will ensure the party’s victory. “People still remember the irrigation projects and crop loan waiver that JD(S) government had implemented,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that after former MLA C M Udasi, whose demise necessitated the by-polls in Hangal, shifted from JD(S) to BJP, his party had got weakened in Hangal Constituency. However, with the early announcement of candidate JD(S) stands a better chance to win the seat.

