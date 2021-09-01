II PU physical classes commence in Dakshina Kannada

Physical classes for II PU students commenced in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

As the district administration gave permission to hold classes with 50 per cent strength, the colleges are conducting classes in batches both in the morning and at noon.

The district administration had directed the college principals to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the authorities strictly.

All the students from Kerala who are staying in hostels have to be be quarantined for seven days after their arrival. After seven days, they should undergo the RT-PCR test and only those with negative certificates can attend offline classes. The quarantined students can attend the online classes from their quarantine centre in college, said the guidelines from the district administration.

To ensure social distance, two students were allowed to sit per bench in classrooms. Wearing a mask and use of sanitizers have been made mandatory.

“The attendance on the first day was good. We are holding classes for 50 per cent of the students in batches. Not all the hostel inmates have returned,” St Agnes PU College Principal Sr Norine D’Souza told DH.

There are a total of 201 PU Colleges including 53 Government PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada. As the covid positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is above 2 per cent, the classes for II PU students commenced late in the district.

“All these days we were attending online classes. Now, the on campus classes have commenced. We are happy to come back to college,” said students.