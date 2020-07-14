II PU results: Hassan slips to 11th place from 6th slot

Hassan district secured 70.18% in PU results and slipped to the 11th slot. It was in the 6th position last year with 75.19%. While boys secured 59.07%, girls gained an upper hand with 69.53%.

T D Hamsa of Master PU College in the city and Brigade PU College student Medini secured 592 marks in Science and have shared the district topper's slot.

Out of 14,766 students who appeared for the exam, 10,363 (70.18%) have passed. In Science stream, 4,762 students appeared for the exam and 4,137 students (86.88%) have passed. In Commerce stream, out of 6,007, 4,340 students have passed (72.25%). Arts stream secured 47.19%, with 1,886 students passing out of 3,997 students, according to DDPU Jayanna.

Nita of Master PU College has topped the Science stream, securing 591 marks, and has also secured second place in the district.

S G Anusha of Central Commerce PU College has secured 98.33% and has topped the first place in Commerce stream.

Druthi Bhat of St Philomena's College has topped the Arts stream, scoring 575 marks.