II PU results: Mysuru region retains same position

Except for Hassan, which slipped to the 11th position, from sixth position in 2019, all districts in Mysuru region have remained in the same positions, with some differences in the overall pass percentage in the PUC results announced on Tuesday.

However, among toppers in Commerce combination, a Mysuru girl, J N Brunda of BGS College, Kuvempu Nagar, stands second in the state, with 596 marks, out of a total of 600 marks. In the Science stream, M S Yashas of Gopalaswamy PU College has emerged as state third and Mysuru district topper, with 594 marks. Spandana of Marimallappa’s College, which was once famous for producing many toppers, has scored 582 marks in Arts.

While Mysuru has managed to retain the 15th place, with a pass percentage of 67.98%, Chamarajanagar has retained the 12th position with 69.29% and Mandya is stable on its 21st position, with 63.82%.

Last year, their overall pass percentage was 68.55%, 72.67% and 63.08% respectively. While the pass percentage of Hassan was 75.19% in 2019, it has dipped to 70.18% this year. However, Hassan has maintained its lead in the region, emerging as the topper at the 11th position.

In Hassan, when the results were good in 2019, there was a political tussle, in claiming credit. While members of JD(S), lead by then minister and now MLA H D Revanna, claimed that the results were better due to the efforts of Bhavani Revanna, who is president of Zilla Panchayat Standing Committee on Education, the detractors claimed credit for the officials, including Deputy Commissioner and ZP Chief Executive Officer.

Mysuru district, which was in the 14th place in 2017, had slipped drastically to the 17th place in 2018, with 66.77% results.

J N Brunda, student of BGS College in Mysuru, second topper in Commerce, with 596 marks, is the daughter of J M Nagesh and Kamala, both farmers at Jagadapura of Channapatna taluk in Ramanagara district. She was in the hostel of BGS College, in Mysuru, for her pre-university education.

Speaking to DH, over phone from her home in Jagadapura, she said, she wants to do a course in Chartered Accountancy. “My lecturers inspired me, encouraged and guided me to study in a systematic way, as I come from a rural background. Only in English, I have scored less as the exam was held amidst the Covid anxiety,” she said.

M S Yashas of Gopalaswamy PU College, who has emerged as state third topper in Science stream, with 594 marks out of a total of 600, was a SSLC topper with 625 out of 625 marks in 2018. His father Shivamallappa is an office superintendent at JSS Medical College and mother is Chandrakala.

Speaking to DH, he said, he is happy with the results, as his concentration was on NEET and he started studying for the PUC exams only in January.

“I plan to appear for NEET and do medicine. There was no special method for my studies, but I used to study for four to five hours a day. Besides studies, I used to listen to music and play badminton,” he said.