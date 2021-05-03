I'll touch your feet: Video of breathing difficulty patient's relative weeping for bed goes viral

A video clip of relatives of a patient weeping for not getting a bed in any hospital has gone viral.

The patient, who hails from Bhimanal village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district is suffering from breathing difficulties. After checking all the hospitals in the city, they finally landed at the GIMS hospital.

In the video clip, the younger brother of the patient is heard saying "My brother is suffering from a breathing problem. There are no beds in all the hospitals of the city. I will touch your feet. Please save my brother's life," he pleaded.

Another patient was made to sit on a wheelchair in front of the GIMS hospital as his family members were making a bid to rejuvenate him by blowing air with the help of a hand kerchief.

As the number of Covid cases is increasing drastically in the district, most of the hospitals have no beds with oxygen support. As a result, hundreds of patients are struggling for beds every day.