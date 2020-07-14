Illegal construction near Kabini backwaters

A huge building that resembles a resort is under construction, near the backwaters of River Kabini, near Nagarahole National Park, H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district.

The building is said to be constructed by an industrialist, at Karapura village, coming under Belathuru gram panchayat limits. Labourers from Bihar are being used for the construction work.

The locals have alleged that the person had sought permission for constructing a house, but allegedly constructing a resort, complete with a swimming pool. Two structures are being constructed -- a five-bedroom and a three-bedroom accommodation.

Besides, a canal has also been dug from the house illegally. The nearby bushes too have been destroyed by being set on fire, they alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the officials inspected the spot and found the violation. Belathuru gram panchayat president Raju and Development Officer Swamy have issued notice for the illegal construction, seeking explanation within three days to one Narasimhamurthy, on July 1.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagarahole National Park, Mahesh Kumar said, "the Forest department too would issue a notice for illegal construction. We checking for the right owner of the building and the land."