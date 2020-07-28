Illegal quarrying at KRS: Mandya bandh today

Opposing unabated quarrying around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks, Mandya district, Cauvery-KRS Ulivigagi Janandolana Samiti has called for a Mandya bandh, on July 29.

Samiti president G T Veerappa said, “Illegal mining in the region will affect the KRS dam. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has given a report in 2018, prohibiting mining in a radius of 20 km around the dam, as it would damage it. Even though the district administration has banned illegal mining, it has continued, violating the norms.”

“Most of the operators use high-intensity explosives to extract stones, which is causing tremors. Hence, the bandh is being observed under the slogan ‘Cauvery-KRS Ulisi’. It is supported by various organisations,” he said.