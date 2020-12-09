Illegal quarrying: HC tells state to set up redress mechanism

The High Court has directed the state government to consider setting up a redress mechanism for the benefit of the citizens to lodge complaints about illegal quarrying and stone crushing.

The court passed the direction, observing an increase in such petitions.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the order, while hearing a petition filed, regarding illegal quarrying units in and around Tippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir and Manchanabele reservoir.

The petition filed by an NGO said that while the jurisdictional Gram Panchayats said that they have not accorded permission to any stone quarrying units or crusher units, the state government claims to have accorded permission to some units.

In one of the previous hearings, the court had directed the petitioners to implead the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) as party respondent.

The bench said it is the duty of the government as well as KSPCB to take immediate action against the illegal quarrying or stone crusher units.

It said the government should set up a redress mechanism so that citizens can file complaints. Based on the complaints, the authorities are also duty bound to take action against the persons operating quarries illegally.

The court directed the government to file supplementary statements of objections, including directions on setting up of a redress mechanism. The matter has been posted to January 2021.