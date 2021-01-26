Illegal sand mining rampant in Karnataka rivers

Local residents are not only upset but also worried about illegal sand mining, going on unabated, on the banks of River Nethravathi at Biliyoor under Perne Gram Panchayat.

The sand is being extracted from the river using machines and earth movers. On an average 25 to 30 lorries per day illegally transport sand from the spot to Bengaluru, alleged residents.

The illegal sand mining is rampant along half a kilometer stretch of the River. Even a road has been illegally constructed on the banks for the purpose of transportation. The continuous extraction of the sand for the last two months has led to fear and tension among the residents.

The national highway is connected to the site where sand is being illegally extracted.

The frequent movement of heavy sand-laden lorries is damaging the roads and accidents too have increased, residents said.

The sand mafia is also active at Thekkar and Kadeshivalaya on the banks of River Nethravathi; Kadaba, Alankar, Hirebandadi and Adekal on the banks of River Kumaradhara and at Gundya, Udane, Ichlampady and Noojibalthila on the banks of rivulet Gundya.

Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan said that complaints had been received on the illegal sand mining going on the banks of River Nethravathi.

A team will visit shortly to investigate, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that action would be initiated against those engaged in illegal sand extraction at Perne, Biliyoor and other areas.

Officials from revenue, mines and geology and police have been asked to initiate action against the illegal transportation of sand. The AC has been directed to take stringent action against the people involved in illegal sand extraction.