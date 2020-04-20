Illicit liquor seized

The excise officials raided an illicit liquor brewing unit at Kattipalli in Chembu village.
Reportedly, Belli and Vijaya had produced illicit liquor and kept ready for sale. About 10 litre of liquor made out of cashew fruit, 120 litre of fermented wash were seized by the officials.
Cases have been booked against the accused.
