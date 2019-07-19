IMD issues red alert for Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil has declared a holiday for schools and colleges (pre-University) on July 20 after IMD issued a red alert claiming that heavy rain (200 mm) is likely to lash Dakshina Kannada from July 20 to 22.

As a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner has advised parents to ensure that children do not venture near the seashore and riverside. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing.

He has even advised tourists and the public to not roam near the seashore. For any emergency, the public can contact helpline 1077 for assistance. They can even WhatsApp: 9448390800.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Mangaluru on Friday.