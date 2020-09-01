IMD predicts moderate rain this week

IMD predicts moderate rain this week

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru,
  • Sep 01 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 22:17 ist
Uprooted trees in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, due to heavy rain on Monday night. DH PHOTO

Mysuru city and parts of the district received heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday night, bringing respite from the sultry weather.

It started pouring around 1 am and the downpour continued for more than an hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning. As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa, Organic Farming Research Centre, Naganahalli, it rained heavily on September 1.

The weatherman has also predicted rain for another week. As per the forecast, cloudy sky, moderate rainfall is expected from September 2 to 6, in Mysuru district. The day temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and night temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning is expected to be 81% to 83% and afternoon humidity in the range 75% to 77%.

Though the month of August in Mysuru started with heavy downpour for a few days, the last week recorded 33.2 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in August in the last one decade.

August 29 (Friday) recorded 33.2 degree Celsius, the highest in the last one decade. The previous highest was on August 24, 2012, which 33.5 degree Celsius. However, good rain on Monday night brought respite among the people.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain for another week, ranging from 12 mm to 20 mm. It may be mentioned that Mysuru region received heavy rainfall on September 24, in 2019.

Heavy rain pounded parts of Mandya district. More than 300 trees were uprooted, electricity poles and transformers collapsed, due to heavy rain in Malavalli taluk. The rain that started at 12 midnight, poured till the morning.

Heavy rain were reported from parts of Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts also.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
rain
IMD

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 