IMD predicts moderate rain this week

Mysuru city and parts of the district received heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday night, bringing respite from the sultry weather.

It started pouring around 1 am and the downpour continued for more than an hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning. As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa, Organic Farming Research Centre, Naganahalli, it rained heavily on September 1.

The weatherman has also predicted rain for another week. As per the forecast, cloudy sky, moderate rainfall is expected from September 2 to 6, in Mysuru district. The day temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and night temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning is expected to be 81% to 83% and afternoon humidity in the range 75% to 77%.

Though the month of August in Mysuru started with heavy downpour for a few days, the last week recorded 33.2 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in August in the last one decade.

August 29 (Friday) recorded 33.2 degree Celsius, the highest in the last one decade. The previous highest was on August 24, 2012, which 33.5 degree Celsius. However, good rain on Monday night brought respite among the people.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain for another week, ranging from 12 mm to 20 mm. It may be mentioned that Mysuru region received heavy rainfall on September 24, in 2019.

Heavy rain pounded parts of Mandya district. More than 300 trees were uprooted, electricity poles and transformers collapsed, due to heavy rain in Malavalli taluk. The rain that started at 12 midnight, poured till the morning.

Heavy rain were reported from parts of Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts also.