Immersion of ashes banned at Srirangapatna

Immersion of ashes banned at Srirangapatna

People from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places thronged the place to immerse the ashes

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Apr 28 2021, 02:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 02:43 ist
Police personnel erect barricades near River Cauvery, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district. Credit: DH Photo

The immersion of ashes and other rituals have been banned from Tuesday evening, on the banks of River Cauvery and also at other places in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

With the rise in deaths due to Covid, there was a heavy rush of people at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna and also at other places to immerse the ashes of the deceased.

People from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places thronged the place to immerse the ashes as locals expressed fear over the spread of Covid 19. After complaints from the locals, the taluk administration has banned the immersion of ashes in the river. An official order will also be issued, said Tahsildar M V Roopa.

Immersion of ashes has been banned at Sopanakatte, Paschimavahini, Cauvery Sangama, Gosai Ghat and other places till the lockdown is lifted. Action would be taken against those violating the norms, she warned.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

srirangapatna
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

 