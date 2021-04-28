Immersion of ashes banned at Srirangapatna

The immersion of ashes and other rituals have been banned from Tuesday evening, on the banks of River Cauvery and also at other places in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

With the rise in deaths due to Covid, there was a heavy rush of people at Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna and also at other places to immerse the ashes of the deceased.

People from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places thronged the place to immerse the ashes as locals expressed fear over the spread of Covid 19. After complaints from the locals, the taluk administration has banned the immersion of ashes in the river. An official order will also be issued, said Tahsildar M V Roopa.

Immersion of ashes has been banned at Sopanakatte, Paschimavahini, Cauvery Sangama, Gosai Ghat and other places till the lockdown is lifted. Action would be taken against those violating the norms, she warned.