Implement anti-conversion law effectively, seers demand

Implement anti-conversion law effectively, seers demand govt

Abhinava Siddalinga Shivacharya Swami said seers would welcome the decision to implement anti-conversion law

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Channagiri,
  • Dec 24 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 22:21 ist
Abhinava Siddalinga Shivacharya Swami. Credit: DH photo

Tavarekere Shila Mutt Seer Abhinava Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji warned that seers of various mutts in the state will launch agitation against the government if anti-conversion law is not implemented in Karnataka effectively.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said seers would welcome the government's decision to implement anti-conversion law. "We oppose religious conversion by force."

Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji said though the government implemented The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020, the result is poor. The slaughtering of cows has continued across the state. So, the government must implement an anti-conversion bill without fail effectively.

Channagiri-based Halaswamy Virakta Mutt Seer Basava Jayachandra Swami said,  "we oppose religious conversion by force. Anti-conversion law must not remain only on papers. The pros and cons of the law must be discussed before the implementation."

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

seers
Karnataka
Religious conversion

Related videos

What's Brewing

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

 