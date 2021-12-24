Implement anti-conversion law effectively, seers demand govt

Tavarekere Shila Mutt Seer Abhinava Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji warned that seers of various mutts in the state will launch agitation against the government if anti-conversion law is not implemented in Karnataka effectively.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said seers would welcome the government's decision to implement anti-conversion law. "We oppose religious conversion by force."

Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji said though the government implemented The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020, the result is poor. The slaughtering of cows has continued across the state. So, the government must implement an anti-conversion bill without fail effectively.

Channagiri-based Halaswamy Virakta Mutt Seer Basava Jayachandra Swami said, "we oppose religious conversion by force. Anti-conversion law must not remain only on papers. The pros and cons of the law must be discussed before the implementation."

Watch latest videos by DH here: