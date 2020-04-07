Imposter booked for roaming around unnecessarily

The city police have booked an imposter for roaming around unnecessarily on Monday, despite the lockdown.

A person, named Irfan Pasha, a resident of Mysuru was roaming around frequently, on multiple occasions, flaunting multiple identity cards, when the police personnel, including Inspector V Narayanaswamy, intercepted him, as the nationwide lockdown is in force. He fled on his vehicle.

In the press release, issued by Mandi Police Station, under Narasimharaja sub-division of the City Police, it is mentioned that Irfan Pasha was seen on multiple occasion on Ashoka Road. “When Inspector Narayanaswamy, accompanied by head constable H S Harish, was intercepting vehicles at St Philomena’s Church, Irfan Pasha came from the City Crime Branch (CCB) office side, on his two-wheeler, around 6.30 pm, claiming to be a human rights activist and also a media person,” the press note states.

Irfan Pasha flaunted multiple identity cards — vice president of International Council of Human Rights, vice president of Human Rights India Foundation, vice president of Labour Liberal Nav Nirman Sene, journalist of Indian Human Rights weekly magazine and also journalist of another media organisation News Times.

The police said, when he failed to provide appropriate answers to the enquiry, he fled on his two-wheeler. “His vehicle number plate was also tampered with and the numbers were not visible properly. The lockdown is in force to check the spread of COVID-19. Irfan Pasha was roaming around making false claims, even though he was aware of the fact that unnecessary roaming around would aid the spread of the infection. Cases have been filed under Sections 188, 269, 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code,” the press note states.