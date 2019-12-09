In a first, government meets minor married girls

“We don’t allow child marriage to happen in our village during day time. Our next goal is to stop the ceremonies that happen in a clandestine manner in the night,” say young mothers Suma and Priyanka (names changed), both 16, from Sunaga village in Bagalkot district. Like them, over 3,000 early married girls in about 140 villages of Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts have become ambassadors of the fight against child marriage.

While enduring struggles of early marriage which spans from dropping out of school and poor health to early childbirth, these minor girls have found their feet through various empowerment activities initiated by a collaborative project, IMAGE - Initiatives for Married Adolescent Girls’ Empowerment. They are going step by step — creating awareness about the provisions of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, explaining the importance of education and sharing their sufferings - to change the minds of village elders.

These girls are now questioning the government functionaries at the grassroots level as to why did they allow the marriage of minors which is against law and why did they not advise against early pregnancy. “Why is our true age camouflaged in the maternal healthcare card?” said a young mother.

Representatives of these young leaders are in Bengaluru today (Tuesday) to apprise the government of the ground realities and share their thoughts on the future course of action.

Just 10 days after the state government listed 21 early married girls in a village in Bagalkot district, acknowledging the prevalence of child marriage for the first time in decades, the Department of Women and Child Development has organised a meeting of the committee formed to address the struggles faced by early married girls today.

“Recording the actual age of these girls, providing them with necessary assistance, both medical and emotional, and education will help protect thousands of early marriage survivors. At the same time, the government’s approach towards child marriage should be inclusive and concerted,” said Vasudeva Sharma of Child Rights Trust who is a member of the committee.

“Child marriage is a clear violation of our rights. The government and society should help each and every survivor and ensure that this doesn’t happen anywhere. I hope parents stand firm and don’t bend to societal pressure,” said Nanda, who is currently studying in the seventh standard. She was married when she was nine years old. Her parents have called off the marriage and now nurture her dreams of becoming a scientist.