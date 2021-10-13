In Dakshina Kannada, a 'nest' of books aims to cultivate a habit of reading among people

To inculcate the habit of reading among people and also to encourage them to exchange books for reading purpose, a novel initiative of ‘Pusthaka Goodu’ (nest of books) has been launched in 17 Gram Panchayat limits in seven taluks of Dakshina Kannada district.

The pilot project was conceptualised by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar. He said that the ‘nest of books’ will have newspapers, periodicals, novels and also short stories. At the nest, people can flip through the pages of the books and if they find it interesting, can take it home and return it to the nest on the following day.

The initiative is a part of Pusthaka Grama. The Pusthaka Goodu has been set up in bus stands, market area and in those locations where people gather. Out of curiosity, many go through some of the books at the nest, the CEO said.

The books are purchased by the Gram Panchayats from their own funds. A few organisations too have donated the books. Each Pusthaka Goodu have a minimum of 30 books. There is a positive response to this initative of cultivating the reading habit among people, Kumar added.

These Goodus are built to enable villagers to spend some time in a day with the books. People can either sit at the nest and read or take the book along with them and bring it back after reading it. These nests have been constructed by panchayat using development funds and donations, he said.

“Setting up of digital librarys has been initiated in all the Gram Panchayats. Computer and internet facility have been arranged. The Pusthaka Goodu is an extension of the digital library,” Kumar said.

Safety measures have been taken to protect the books from rain. Even public can also hand over books to the Pusthaka Goodu. The reading habit will help in exchange of thoughts and also knowledge among the people, he said.

“There are novels, children’s storybooks, books related to cooking and periodicals. Over 250 books have been collected. The youth organisations have shown interest in the maintenance of the nest. We have noticed people reading books while waiting for bus at bus stand,” said Ulaibettu Gram Panchayat President Harish Shetty and Panchayat Development Officer Anitha.

The Gram Panchayats selected for the initiative are Ulaibettu, Konaje, Belma in Mangaluru taluk; Aladangadi in Belthangady; Kolnadu, Chennaithodi, Arala in Bantwal; Uppinangady, Kabaka, Aryapu in Puttur; Subrahmanya, Alankaru, Ramakunja in Kadaba; Bellare in Sullia; Shirthadi, Thenkamijaru and Puthige in Moodbidri taluk.

