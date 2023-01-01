In Karnataka's Shivamogga, youth dies because of accidental firing

A 34-year old youth, who sustained injury, when an elderly man fired at him while loading his rifle by chance during new year celebrations, died in a private hospital in the city on Sunday.

According to police, Manjunath Olekar, (67) was partying with his son and son's friends at his residence in Vidyanagar in the city on December 31st night as part of new year celebrations. Manjunath wanted to fire in the air as part of the new year celebrations. But he fired at Vinay, friend of his son, by accident. Later, he (Manjuath) died of cardiac arrest. Vinay was taken to a private hospital . But he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kote police registered a case and the investigation is on.

