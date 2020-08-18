Inauguration of buildings at Central University of Karnataka postponed

The inauguration of various buildings at Central University of Karnataka by Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was postponed abruplty. The inauguration through video conferencing was scheduled on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

The reason for postponement is not known.

The newly constructed 17 academic buildings (Block D-7 to D-23), two OBC hostels, a guest house and a multi-purpose hall, a pond with the storage capacity of 1.20 lakh cubic meter water and a 20 lakh-litres storage capacity sump was to be inaugurated was to be inaugurated.