Inauguration of buildings at CUK postponed

Inauguration of buildings at Central University of Karnataka postponed

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 18 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 21:42 ist
Ramesh Pokhriyal

The inauguration of various buildings at Central University of Karnataka by Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was postponed abruplty. The inauguration through video conferencing was scheduled on Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

The reason for postponement is not known.

The newly constructed 17 academic buildings (Block D-7 to D-23), two OBC hostels, a guest house and a multi-purpose hall, a pond with the storage capacity of 1.20 lakh cubic meter water and a 20 lakh-litres storage capacity sump was to be inaugurated was to be inaugurated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kalaburagi
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Karnataka
central university of karnataka

What's Brewing

Apple renames Beats 1 to Music 1, brings new channels

Apple renames Beats 1 to Music 1, brings new channels

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: Champion mid-range phone

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

Here are nine Covid-19 myths and why they are wrong

 