Incessant rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Incessant rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 17 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 15:29 ist
The showers in Mangaluru left a number of roadsides at Kottari, Pumpwell, Bejai,  K S Rao Road and other places with puddles of stagnant water.

Incessant rain continued to lash Flagons Kannada on Friday.

IMD forecast heavy rain for the next five days in the district. 

The showers in Mangaluru left a number of roadsides at Kottari, Pumpwell, Bejai,  K S Rao Road and other places with puddles of stagnant water.

As high waves in the range of 3 to 3.3 meters were forecast along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar,  fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea. 

Further, three families were shifted to safer locations after a hillock at Halekote in Ullal area caved in on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada
Rainfall
monsoon

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amidst Covid

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amidst Covid

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 