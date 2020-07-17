Incessant rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Incessant rain continued to lash Flagons Kannada on Friday.
IMD forecast heavy rain for the next five days in the district.
The showers in Mangaluru left a number of roadsides at Kottari, Pumpwell, Bejai, K S Rao Road and other places with puddles of stagnant water.
As high waves in the range of 3 to 3.3 meters were forecast along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea.
Further, three families were shifted to safer locations after a hillock at Halekote in Ullal area caved in on Thursday.
