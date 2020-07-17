Incessant rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

With rain lashing across the Dakshina Kannada district, the water level in rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara and Phalguni increased on Friday.

The IMD had forecast heavy rain for the next five days in the district.

The showers in Mangaluru created puddles of stagnant water at Kottari, Pumpwell, Bejai, K S Rao Road and other places.

As high waves in the range of 3 to 3.3 meters were predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

Two houses were damaged fully at Bondathila and Jalsur, while a compound wall collapsed at Kalavar village in Bajpe. Further, three families were shifted to safer locations after a hillock at Halekote in Ullal caved in on Thursday.

The rain for the past few days had led to the caving in of a hillock near Mithakodi in Mudipu.

A portion of the petrol bunk building was damaged. On the other hand, Chelyadka bridge submerged for the third time during this monsoon on Friday. The bridge provides connectivity to Panaje from Puttur.

As a result, vehicle users for office work had to take a detour and travel via Hantyar- Renja. With the rain intensifying in Belthangady taluk, rivers were flowing in spate at Didupe and Kukkavu, which had experienced flash flood last year.

The rise in water level in River Kumaradhara in Subrahmanya has led to the threat of inundation of low-lying areas in and around Subrahmanya. With the Western Ghats area receiving heavy rain, the water level in the river has increased drastically.

Following an increase in the inflow of water, the vented dam and an old bridge at Subrahmanya are facing the threat being submerged. The residents have expressed displeasure at the authorities for not removing the silt from the river. They said that the accumulation of silt will result in an artificial flood.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted widespread light to moderate rain and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rain very likely over coastal districts and adjoining parts of Malnad districts.