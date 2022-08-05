Incessant rain: Fodder shortage in Chembu village

Incessant rains continued to lash across Kodagu district on Friday.

Payaswini River has breached the danger level.

Kaveri river is also overflowing in Bhagamandala. Bhagamandala-Napoklu Road remains under water and the movement of vehicles has been disrupted.

With copious rainfall in the last three days, there is fodder shortage in Chembu village. The farmers are unable to come out of the houses to collect fodder for the cattle.The district administration has begun supplying fodder for the cattle in the village.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in Kodagu district.

As a precautionary measure, NDRF is stationed in Madikeri.

In the last 24 hours, Made GP received the highest of 15 cm rainfall while Bhagamandala and Galibeedu received 12 cm, Shettigeri, 8 cm and Bittangala, 7 cm rainfall.

Moderate rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada district.