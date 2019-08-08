Incessant rain leaves trail of destruction in N K'taka

Incessant showers have thrown life out of gear in Hubballi-Dharwad cities, parts of Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri and Gadag districts.

On one hand, Krishna basin districts are grappling with flood triggered by swollen Krishna and its tributaries, north Karnataka districts adjoining Malnad are facing deluge caused by the unrelenting rain.

Malaprabha river, which is in spate owing to very heavy showers at its birthplace Kankumbi forest area in Belagavi, has left a trail of destruction along its course in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot districts.

Kankumbi forest area has experienced a record 1,746 mm from August 1 to 8. The previous record in the corresponding period was 422 mm.

Over 1 lakh cusec water was discharged downstream Malaprabha, triggering floods in its basin. Nargund taluk was the worst hit, where Konnur, Vasan, Belleri, Budhihal, Kallapur and Shirol have literally turned into islands. Vast tracts of crops have been damaged by floodwaters.

The situation in Belagavi and Dharwad districts was no different. Many villages in the districts are marooned by the overflowing Malaprabha.

Hundreds of houses in the low-lying areas were inundated by the overflowing Unkal lake in Hubballi. The twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad have been witnessing moderate to heavy showers intermittently for the last three to four days.

Bennehalla and Tuprihall streams pose a grave threat to 17 villages in Navalgund taluk.

Varada river has caused severe flooding on its course in Haveri district while Tungabhadra has inundated vast tracts of agriculture lands in Hoovina Hadagali, Ballari district.

Road and rail traffic in Mumbai-Karnataka region has been badly affected due to flooding and landslides.