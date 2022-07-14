Incessant rainfall: School building collapsed in Bidar

Incessant rainfall: School building collapsed in Bidar district

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Bidar,
  Jul 14 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:21 ist

Students had a miraculous escape after the building of a government primary school collapsed at Karanji (B) village of Aurad taluk following heavy rainfall that has been lashing the district for the past four-five days. 

The villagers said that as the school building collapsed immediately after the school hours on Wednesday, the major incident has been averted. 

Aurad Block Education officer H S Naganur said he received the information of the building that has collapsed and headmasters of all schools have been sent a circular directing that students should not be made to sit in classrooms that are in dilapidated condition.
 
Old dilapidated buildings and houses built using mud are facing the threat of collapse.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Building Collapse
Bidar

