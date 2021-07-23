Incessant rains flood Malnad region; Tunga dam made to release water after heavy inflow

Incessant rains flood Karnataka's Malnad region

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 23 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 14:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Following copious rains in the district, many areas in Malnad region have been flooded, sending normal life out of gear.

After the release of water from Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga, many houses in low-lying areas were waterlogged. The inflow of water into the dam was 48,323 cusecs at 11:00 am and is increasing every hour.

The dam released 65,000 cusecs of water into the river Tunga at 1:00 pm due to heavy inflow.

Agriculture fields in various parts of Sagar and Thirthahalli taluk were inundated due to incessant rains. Some residential areas in Sagar town including Srirampura layout were also waterlogged. Residents were shifted to safer locations.

Karnataka
shivamogga
Rainfall

