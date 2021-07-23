Incessant rains flood Malnad region; Tunga dam made to release water after heavy inflow

Following copious rains in the district, many areas in Malnad region have been flooded, sending normal life out of gear.
After the release of water from Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga, many houses in low-lying areas were waterlogged. The inflow of water into the dam was 48,323 cusecs at 11:00 am and is increasing every hour.
The dam released 65,000 cusecs of water into the river Tunga at 1:00 pm due to heavy inflow.
Agriculture fields in various parts of Sagar and Thirthahalli taluk were inundated due to incessant rains. Some residential areas in Sagar town including Srirampura layout were also waterlogged. Residents were shifted to safer locations.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest
Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice
Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home
See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide
After record floods, central China braces for typhoon
Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday
All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year
Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress
Zomato, Swiggy dull appetite for Mumbai's dabbawallas