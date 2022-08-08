Incessant rains, landslides wreck havoc, disrupt normal life in Kodagu

Incessant rains continued to lash several parts of Kodagu district on Sunday as well. Normal life has been largely affected by this.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in the district. People living in the vulnerable areas are being told to shift to relief centres.

Due to landslide, traffic movement came to a halt on Bhagamandala-Karike and Madikeri-Chettalli Roads. Due to inundation of Bhagamandala-Madikeri Road, Bhagamandala is facing threat of losing connectivity with Madikeri as well.

Houses have collapsed in Karnangeri, M Badaga and Bhagamandala. Following gusty winds, trees have uprooted and electricity poles have damaged causing disruption in the power supply. Rescue personnel are busy in the restoration works.

Coffee saplings were destroyed at a plantation in Birunani after the area was flooded.

Bopaiah stuck

Due to landslide on Bhagamandala-Karike Road, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, who had come to assess the situation in the rain-affected areas, was stuck for about one-and-a-half hour. He could resume his travel only after the debris were cleared.

Following criticism on social media on the non-allocation of rain relief funds to Kodagu by the chief minister, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan issued a statement and clarified that that there is Rs 35 crore in the DC’s account. “Government has not neglected Kodagu,” he added.

Amount of rainfall

Amount of rainfall in various places is as follows: Made village - 19 cm, Galibeedu - 18 cm, Bhagamandala - 15 cm, Ballamavati, Chembu and Madikeri - 10 cm each, as per the information provided by the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.