Increase green cover in Mysuru: S T Somashekar

Increase green cover in Mysuru: S T Somashekar

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 21 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 21:58 ist
District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar chairs a preparatory meeting on Environment Day celebration at Zilla Panchayat in Mysuru on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, MP Pratap Simha and MLA S A Ramadass are seen. DH PHOTO

Cooperation and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar urged the Forest department authorities to concentrate on increasing the green cover on Chamundi Hill.

Addressing the officials in a preparatory meeting ahead of World Environment Day, at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here, on Thursday, the minister said that Mysuru should be a role model in terms of greenery.

He urged the Forest department officials to conduct a study on improving green cover and also about planting saplings. The minister said that the saplings must be planted at proper places and the plant must survive for a longer time.

“If saplings are planted under electric power lines, they have to be removed after they grow fully. Such things must be considered seriously. No other department must remove the saplings in the name of development,” he added.

The minister said, “There are complaints that saplings were being destroyed atop the Chamundi Hill. All departments concerned must work together to improve the green cover atop the hill.”

Somashekar called upon the officials to come out of Covid-19 and celebrate Environment Day in a significant manner. Several programmes are planned for Environment Day and they will be finalised in a meeting on Friday.

MP Pratap Simha said, “We can create a record, by planting more saplings.”

However, MLA S A Ramadass said, “The saplings must be planted scientifically rather than concentrating on numbers. A study must be conducted and available resources must be utilised to grow plants.” 

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said, “The varsity has entrusted students to plant and also to take care of the saplings on the varsity premises.” He requested the support of Forest department to grow more saplings.

Karnataka State Open University VC S Vidyashankar said, “The varsity distributed four saplings to each staff. While two saplings will be planted on the varsity campus, the remaining two will be planted at their house.”

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde explained about the programmes for Environment Day. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and MLA L Nagendra were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
S T Somashekar
Mysuru
Karnataka
chamundi hill

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 