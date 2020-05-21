Increase green cover in Mysuru: S T Somashekar

Cooperation and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar urged the Forest department authorities to concentrate on increasing the green cover on Chamundi Hill.

Addressing the officials in a preparatory meeting ahead of World Environment Day, at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here, on Thursday, the minister said that Mysuru should be a role model in terms of greenery.

He urged the Forest department officials to conduct a study on improving green cover and also about planting saplings. The minister said that the saplings must be planted at proper places and the plant must survive for a longer time.

“If saplings are planted under electric power lines, they have to be removed after they grow fully. Such things must be considered seriously. No other department must remove the saplings in the name of development,” he added.

The minister said, “There are complaints that saplings were being destroyed atop the Chamundi Hill. All departments concerned must work together to improve the green cover atop the hill.”

Somashekar called upon the officials to come out of Covid-19 and celebrate Environment Day in a significant manner. Several programmes are planned for Environment Day and they will be finalised in a meeting on Friday.

MP Pratap Simha said, “We can create a record, by planting more saplings.”

However, MLA S A Ramadass said, “The saplings must be planted scientifically rather than concentrating on numbers. A study must be conducted and available resources must be utilised to grow plants.”

University of Mysore (UoM) Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said, “The varsity has entrusted students to plant and also to take care of the saplings on the varsity premises.” He requested the support of Forest department to grow more saplings.

Karnataka State Open University VC S Vidyashankar said, “The varsity distributed four saplings to each staff. While two saplings will be planted on the varsity campus, the remaining two will be planted at their house.”

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde explained about the programmes for Environment Day. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and MLA L Nagendra were present.