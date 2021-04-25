Increase in number of people getting vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada

With surge in Covid-19 cases, the Health department has intensified the vaccination drive.

A total of 11,655 people were vaccinated on Friday. So far, 2,96,345 people had received vaccination doses in Dakshina Kannada district. Frontline workers too have shown interest and had achieved 105.79% success. The progress in above 45 years category in the district is 20.62%.

On Friday, as many as 523 health workers had availed the first jab while 244 availed the second jab. A total of 207 frontline workers availed the first dose and 209 persons availed the second dose of vaccine. A total of 4,957 people above 45 years old received the first jab and 625 people were inoculated with the second jab. As many as 2,610 people above 60 years received the first dose, and 2,570 received the second dose of vaccine.

As on April 23, 44,804 health workers out of the target of 52,523 have received the first dose of vaccine, while 29,834 have received the second dose. Among the frontline workers, 8,601 persons have received the first dose, while 5,520 have received the second jab.

The target is to inoculate 4,161,23 people above 45 years in the district. Of which 85,818 have received the first dose and 3,297 have received the second dose. Of the target of 2,01,000 beneficiaries above 60 years, a total of 1,04,860 have received the first jab and 13,611 have received the second dose.