India generating five lakh litre medical oxygen per minute, claims MP

MP G M Siddeshwara claimed that around four to five lakh litre medical oxygen is being generated per minute at present in the country.

Inaugurating the programme organised to mark the launching of two medical oxygen generation plants in the premises of District Chigateri General Hospital here on Thursday, he said that in order to strengthen healthcare system in the country and prevent deaths for want of medical oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to set up medical oxygen generation plants in district general hospitals across the country using PM Cares Fund.

"With this, people of the district will benefit from it. During the first wave of Covid-19, India had the capacity to generate one lakh litre medical oxygen and it had to import it from other countries. But now, there is no need to import it from overseas," he said.

He also claimed that the Modi-led government at the Centre has implemented many schemes for the welfare of poor people and farming community.

Following the complaints by patients that doctors in district general hospital ask them to bring medicine required for dialysis from outside, the minister warned that he would initiate disciplinary action against the officials concerned if such complaints are repeated.

Reacting to it, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi said, the adequate grants are being given to district general hospital to purchase medicine. But it is unfortunate that patients are asked to bring medicine from outside the hospital. He also warned that he would initiate disciplinary action against hospital superintendent without fail.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated two medical oxygen generation plants with 1,000 LPM capacity installed in the premises of District Chigateri General Hospital from New Delhi.

Mayakonda MLA Linganna, Mayor S T Veeresh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth, District Surgeon Jayaprakash, District Health Officer Nagaraj and others were present on the occasion.

