Indian Pitta spotted in H D Kote

Indian Pitta, a rare bird, was spotted at a farm in Tumbasoge village in H D Kote taluk on Friday evening.

The Indian Pitta is a variety that is native to the Indian subcontinent. It breeds in the forests of the Himalayas, hills of central and western India and migrates to other parts of the peninsula in winter.

With winter setting in North India (during the months of November and December), a large number of birds migrate towards the South for breeding purposes. They stay for a couple of months and return in the month of April.

It is a small colourful bird with a variety of colours like green, blue, black and red on its body. If the bird leaves the nest it returns only in the evening (at around 6 pm). Hence, it is popularly known as ‘6 O’clock Bird’.

The bird builds nest in the branches of trees and lays four to five eggs.

