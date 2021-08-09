Indira Canteens remain starved of funds in Hubbali-Dharwad

The management of Indira Canteen is hopeful that the debate over the change of name of Indira Canteen will change its financial fortunes. The government is planning to change its name from 'Indira Canteen' to 'Annapurneshweri Canteen'.

The Mayur Aaditya Resorts that runs the nine Indira Canteens in Hubbali-Dharwad has not received their dues from the State government for the last 18 months. They are supposed to receive Rs 4.5 crore from the government. The management has also not received the Rs 29 lakh, which was promised by the government for providing free meals during the lockdown period.

However, the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) officials said, dues are being cleared and the management has been making ‘baseless' allegations.

The previous Congress government led by Siddramaiah had sanctioned 12 Indira Canteens to Hubballi-Dharwad, out of which only nine are functioning now. The canteens serve break-fast, lunch, and dinner at a subsidised rate.

This ‘bhagya’ was introduced by the previous government with a stated intention of ensuring that no one starves in the State. The scheme ran into rough weather due to its naming after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, soon after the change of guard in the State.

Funds delayed

The previous coalition government of JD(S) and Congress delayed the clearing of bills to the canteen over the issue of who has to foot the bills (Labour Department or Local bodies). While the management of other districts started getting funds in a phased manner, the management of the canteens in the twin cities, however, has not been so ‘lucky.'

Mayur Aaditya Resorts CEO Mayur Morey claimed that they haven’t received money for the last 18 months. “This is a government contract, and we can’t even back off,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer Hemal Desai said, of the nine canteens, five are running to their full capacity. “On an average, we are serving 500 plates of breakfasts, 350-400 plates of lunch, and 300 plates of dinner. If the schools and colleges restart, then we are hopeful that the canteen can run to its full capacity,” he said.

'Cleared bills'

Nevertheless, HDMP Commissioner Suresh Itnal outrightly dismissed the allegations of pending dues.

“Last month itself we have cleared Rs 50 lakh in dues. As is being done across the State, we are paying the canteen management in a phased manner. It was only after clearing Rs 50 lakh bill that the management decided to provide free food during the lockdown,” he said.

He also said the palike has written to the government asking it to lessen the burden on local bodies of paying for the canteen. Currently, local bodies pay 70 per cent of the bill, while the Labour Department foots 30 per cent of the bill.