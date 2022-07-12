Inequality, untouchability major issues of Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat

Inequality and untouchability are the two major issues dogging Hindu society, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said.

“They are in the minds of people and not in scriptures. It takes time to resolve this issue and we must have patience and courage till such time, The RSS has been working to weed out such practices,” he added.

Bhagwat was speaking at an interaction with pontiffs of Dalit and backward communities at Madara Channaiah Gurupeetha in Chitradurga on Tuesday.

He said that some sections of Hindu society remained backward due to severance of contact with the society.

The RSS workers and the pontiffs should meet frequently. Such interactions help in dispelling mutual distrust and suspicion, he added.