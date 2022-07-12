Inequality, untouchability major issues of Hindu society, says Mohan Bhagwat

Inequality and untouchability are the two major issues dogging Hindu society, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said.
“They are in the minds of people and not in scriptures. It takes time to resolve this issue and we must have patience and courage till such time, The RSS has been working to weed out such practices,” he added.
Bhagwat was speaking at an interaction with pontiffs of Dalit and backward communities at Madara Channaiah Gurupeetha in Chitradurga on Tuesday.
He said that some sections of Hindu society remained backward due to severance of contact with the society.
The RSS workers and the pontiffs should meet frequently. Such interactions help in dispelling mutual distrust and suspicion, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes
Ola unveils own lithium-ion cell as part of EV push
Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why
20 years on, romance and longing of 'Devdas' lives on
Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image
K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury
How nature and natural systems enhance design
How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home