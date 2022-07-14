Inflow into Almatti reservoir increases to 1.21 lakh cusec

The inflow in Almatti reservoir has increased to 1.21 lakh cusec on Thursday. The outflow continued to be 1.25 lakh cusec. The inflow recorded on Thursday morning was 1,21,244 cusec and it was slightly increased by evening.

According to officials, 9.69 tmcft of water flowed into the reservoir on Thursday. The reservoir having 519.6 metre height has a storage up to 517.27 metres. The reservoir has 87.865 tmcft water.

Rains continued to lash the Krishna valley in Maharashtra. Therefore, the inflow in the river would increase drastically. The inflow into the reservoir is expected to cross 1.5 lakh cusec in two days, the sources informed.

Ceiling collapse

A portion of the ceiling of the government girls’ school in Tikota town on Thursday due to continuous drizzle for the past few days. Nine classrooms in the school are in dilapidated condition and only four are in good condition. The cement plaster on the ceiling has been falling down and creating problem to conduct the classes, teachers said.

Block Education Officer Anjaneya K informed that considering the safety of children, the teachers have been asked to shift the classes to three rooms in Anjuman institute and two rooms of BLED Association in the town.