Information Commission's first govt office to shift to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

Come Monday (June 22), State Information Commission (SIC) will start functioning from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

The SIC will become the first state-level government department/agency to be shifted from the Vidhana Soudha to the state's second secretariat.

The move comes after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed the authorities, during the June 3 meeting in Bengaluru, to identify and shift a few state-level government offices to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

State Information Commissioner B V Geeta told reporters here on Friday that the information commission with jurisdiction over seven districts under Belagavi Revenue Division will commence hearing of over pending 4,000 cases.

"State Information Commission office is the maiden office to be shifted and we expect more offices in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in the coming days," she added.