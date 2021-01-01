Initiate action against those raising anti-national slogans: Kota

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed police to initiate legal action against those who had raised anti-India slogans and against miscreants involved in pro-terror graffiti in Dakshina Kannada district.

“There is a need to suppress such individuals who are keen on spreading violence in the district,” Poojary stressed while presiding over a meeting held to foil the evil designs of miscreants keen on spreading unrest in the district, in DC Hall in the city on Thursday.

The minister urged the police to check criminal activities highlighting the "need to maintain law and order in the district”.

Poojary said there have been cases of kidnap, dacoity, stabbing, theft, murder and other criminal activities across the district and the officials should initiate steps to check them.

“It looks like the accused have no fear of law. A policeman was attacked in broad daylight in Mangaluru. It looks like unseen hands are provoking the innocents in the district. There is a need to conduct a thorough investigation into the cases,” he said.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he had received complaints about illegal activities in service apartments. There had also been complaints against parties with DJs being hosted illegally across the district. Kateel said that night patrolling and highway patrolling should be strengthened in the district. There is a need to strengthen check posts at the borders by deploying additional police personnel, Kateel added.

The MP also insisted that CCTV cameras be installed at check posts, and asked for measures to be taken against illegal transportation of drugs. He noted that there was an increase in accidents in the district and asked for tighter road safety measures. Ambulances should be deployed on highways in order to rush accident victims to the nearest hospitals, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that Goonda Act should be invoked on habitual offenders in the district.