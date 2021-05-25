Initiate measures to contain 'black fungus': D K Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that the Karnataka government should initiate measures to contain 'black fungus'.

"The government has no clarity on 'black fungus'. The Ministers in Karnataka have been issuing statements that have been creating fear among people," he said.

Speaking to media persons on arrival at a helipad in Dharmasthala, he said, “There is a conspiracy to bury the alleged incident of making a Dalit youth drink urine by a PSI of Gonibeedu station in Chikkamagaluru district.

"Where is the Karnataka State Commission For Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes?" he asked.

Congress had given a proposal to hand over a Rs 100-crore grant for Covid-19 vaccines in Karnataka. If the government gives an accord for the same, the party will take suitable measures to it, he said

D K Shivakumar visited the Shanthivana Nature Cure Hospital. After consulting Chief Medical officer Dr Prashanth Shetty, he will leave for Bengaluru on Tuesday.