Injured leopard dies at Bannerghatta rehab centre

Injured leopard dies at Bannerghatta rehab centre

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 22:32 ist
The leopard, which was rescued atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, last week. DH PHOTO

A five-year-old leopard, which was injured in road accident atop the Chamundi Hill on December 28, 2020, died at Bannerghatta animals rehabilitation centre.

The big cat was rescued by Forest department officials and was shifted to the rehabilitation centre for treatment. Though, the animal was shifted to the rehabilitation centre on the same day, the animal succumbed to injuries without responding to the treatment, said an officer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bannerghatta rehab centre
leopard

What's Brewing

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 