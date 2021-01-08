Injured leopard dies at Bannerghatta rehab centre

A five-year-old leopard, which was injured in road accident atop the Chamundi Hill on December 28, 2020, died at Bannerghatta animals rehabilitation centre.
The big cat was rescued by Forest department officials and was shifted to the rehabilitation centre for treatment. Though, the animal was shifted to the rehabilitation centre on the same day, the animal succumbed to injuries without responding to the treatment, said an officer.
