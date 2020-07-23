Injured male tiger draws attention

A male tiger with deep injuries on its face has been spotted at Kakanakote Wildlife Safari under the Nagarahole National Park limits in the taluk.

The photo of the tiger was captured by a wildlife photographer a few days ago. It might have injured during a territorial fight, said Siddaraju, Antharasanthe range forest officer.

According to the officials, the tiger is being monitored and its movements are observed via camera trapping. The personnel are ensuring that the injury gets healed. It has been discussed with veterinarians, who have opined that there was no need for any external treatment and it will heal by itself.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Mahesh Kumar said that such fights between wild animals are common. The wild animals get cured by themselves. Only if the injury is serious and needs extra care, we take suitable measures for treatment. The tigers having a territorial fight with another tiger, leopard or bear is common. The injuries of the said tiger has healed, he said.