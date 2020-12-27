Instill confidence among oppressed women: DCP Prakash Gowda

Instill confidence among oppressed women: Prakash Gowda

  Dec 27 2020
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A N Prakash Gowda called the people to instill confidence among the oppressed women.

 The DCP was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the workshop ‘Prevention of Violence against Women and Women Empowerment’, organised by Devaraja Police, here. The DCP suggested resolving minor family disputes rather than making it a big issue. “Dowry harassment case and the criminal case are not only the solution for family disputes. The husband and wife must try to resolve the issues,” he suggested.

The DCP said, women are facing harassment in the workplace too and the authorities of the Women and Child Development Department must educate women about the laws implemented to protect them, he said.

Advocate Mahadev, Women and Child Development Deputy Director Padma were present.

 

