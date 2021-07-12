Intermittent rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Intermittent rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

A huge tree uprooted and fell at Kadri Shivabhagh in Mangaluru following the rain. The fire and forest department personnel cleared the tree on Monday morning.

Following the rain, the sea is also rough in Ullal, Someshwara and other areas in the district. The district administration has cautioned the people living in low-lying areas to remain alert. Visitors to the beaches have been warned not to venture into the water due to the strong waves and currents.

The fishermen too have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The IMD in its weather update for next 48 hours stated that there would be cloudy skies and rain all over the coast. Surface winds too are likely to be strong. Since April this year, 61 houses are fully damaged and 318 partially damaged in DK till date.