Intermittent rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Intermittent rains continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts as of Saturday.

With rainwater flowing on the roads, vehicles were forced to move at a snail’s pace on Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle) flyover, Kadri, Bajjodi, K S Rao Road and other places across the city.

IMD had sounded an orange alert in the district. Due to bad weather, two flights went into holding, while one went in for a go-around.

The two aircraft that went into holding, landed after the stormy weather receded, sources at Mangaluru International Airport informed DH.

In the past 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Saturday), Paduvari in Kundapur received highest of 141 mm rainfall, followed by Yadtare-132 mm, Balanja 129 mm, Bala 113 mm, Mandekolu 104.5 mm, Hosangady-104 mm, Kukkedi-102.5 mm, Pilathabettu-102 mm, Shirur-100.5 mm and Uppunda 93.5 mm.

DK district received an average of 62.8mm of rainfall. One house was damaged entirely while three homes were partially damaged in the district.

32 PWD electricity poles and three bridges/culverts had been damaged. Officials cleared a tree that fell on the road at Kenchanakere in Kilpadi in Mulki taluk on Friday night.

The earth mover was pressed into service to clear a laterite stone that fell from a hillock at Sevathigudde in Ullal CMC limits. The laterite stone would have caused damage to three houses, officials informed.

Mescom said it had incurred a loss of Rs 11.28 crore in four districts following rains.

Chikkamagaluru district has incurred the highest loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the form of damage to transformers, electricity poles and wires followed by Dakshina Kannada (Rs 3.35 crore), Udupi—Rs 2.75 crore, and Shivamogga —1.79 crore.

The body of Narayana alias Balakrishnan washed away in a stream at Koornadka in Aletti Gram Panchayat in Sullia on July 6, is yet to be traced.