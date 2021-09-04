Intermittent rain: Woman suffers injuries

Intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

The district has been receiving rain since Friday night and had a break at noon. A woman suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed near 10th Thokur Lighthouse in Haleyangadi.

The injured is Ummakka, a resident of Omkareshwari 2nd main road.

At around 4.30 am, the inmates of the house heard falling roof tiles. On noticing the deplorable condition of the roof, all the inamtes along with the children came out of the house. However, the roof fell on Ummakka (70). The elderly who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

An electricity pole too fell at Kallapu. The Mescom officials rushed to the spot and restored the power supply.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2782.2 mm rainfall since January. A total of 612 houses have been damaged since April. About 1.35 hectare agriculture crops and 65..245 hectare horticulture crops have been damaged. Since April, a total of 4654 electricity poles and 218 transformers have been damaged. In addition, a total of 220.816-km roads too have been damaged so far.