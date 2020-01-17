Intl meet at Dayananda college

The Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering with the Indian Ceramic Society, Karnatak Chapter, and Department of Nano Technology of VTU, Belagavi, will organise an international conference on ‘Advances in Materials, Ceramics and Engineering Sciences’ on Jan 17 and 18.

V-C of VTU Prof Karisiddappa will be the chief guest. Dr K Muralidharan, director, Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, and president of Indian Ceramic Society; and Dr Maso Hiro Yoshimura, chair prof, National Cheng Kung University Taiwan and Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan, to attend.