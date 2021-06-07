Involvement of insiders suspected in milk adulteration scam

Allegations of milk adulteration, with the support of officials and employees of Mandya Milk Union Limited (Manmul), has come to light. It is alleged that the milk was adulterated with water, cutting fat content, betraying the customers.

The milk adulteration scam was exposed on May 28, and the authorities seized five tankers and suspended six officials.

The tankers were designed with separate compartments for milk and water. From each tanker of milk procured from dairy farmers, 30% was allegedly sold to private dairies. The remaining 70% milk was mixed with water and supplied to Manmul, it is alleged.

The irregularities, amounting to crores of rupees, was being done with the help of Manmul employees. One lakh litres of adulterated milk was supplied to Manmul every day. The adulterated milk was packed and sold to gullible customers under the brand name of Nandini.

Each milk sachet has the printed details like fat content and nutritive value in the milk. However, upon testing, the adulterated milk did not have the mentioned fat content.

A technician, on a condition of anonymity, said, “The fat content of milk was not as printed, before May 28. However, as soon as the irregularities came to light, it was rectified. A comprehensive probe should be conducted.”

Mandya district is popular not only for jaggery, but also for dairy farming. Manmul milk is supplied not only to Mandya, but also to Ramnagar and Bengaluru cities, under Nandini brand.

The irregularities has brought disrepute to the brand. It may be mentioned that there was a controversy over Mandya jaggery, which was adulterated with the chemicals.

District Food Safety and Quality Officer Dr Bettaswamy said, “As soon as the tankers were seized, the milk samples were sent for tests, along with Nandini milk samples. Results are awaited.”