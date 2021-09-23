IOCL adopts rhinos, creates awareness on conservation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), whose brand ambassador is the sturdy rhinoceros, adopted two rhinos — Virat and Bobbli — by paying a total of Rs 1.5 lakh for an year at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), here, on Wednesday, to mark World Rhinoceros Day.

The officials of the IOCL received the adoption certificate for an year and also held placards with slogans like ‘Save Rhinoceros’, to create awareness among the visitors about conservation of the rhinoceros.

They also distributed t-shirts and caps bearing their mascot, the rhinoceros.

Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka L R Mahadevaswamy, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulakarni, RFO Ramachandrappa, veterinarian Dr Srinivas, IOCL divisional retail head Sunil Kumar Mishra and deputy general manager Ananthamurthy were present.