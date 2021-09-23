IOCL adopts rhinos, creates awareness on conservation

The officials of the IOCL received the adoption certificate for an year

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:22 ist
Indian Oil Corporation Limited officials receive the adoption certificate of the rhinoceros from Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka L R Mahadevaswamy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), whose brand ambassador is the sturdy rhinoceros, adopted two rhinos — Virat and Bobbli — by paying a total of Rs 1.5 lakh for an year at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), here, on Wednesday, to mark World Rhinoceros Day.

The officials of the IOCL received the adoption certificate for an year and also held placards with slogans like ‘Save Rhinoceros’, to create awareness among the visitors about conservation of the rhinoceros.

They also distributed t-shirts and caps bearing their mascot, the rhinoceros.

Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka L R Mahadevaswamy, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo Ajith Kulakarni, RFO Ramachandrappa, veterinarian Dr Srinivas, IOCL divisional retail head Sunil Kumar Mishra and deputy general manager Ananthamurthy were present.

IOCL
Rhinos
Mysuru
Karnataka

