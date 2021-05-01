Irregularities suspected in Covid vaccination

A few citizens, who have not received vaccination for Covid-19, have received SMS claiming that they have obtained vaccination against the infection and it gave rise to suspicion.

Residents Praveen Kumar and K P Madhusudhan had visited the private hospital but, returned home without getting the vaccine. However, the SMS they got showed that they had received the jab.

BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearer K M Nishanth, who registered their names for the vaccination in the portal said that while Praveen returned as it was over crowded, Madhusdhan was sent back as he was less than 45 years old. The names were registered on April 28 and they visited the hospital on April 29.

Suspecting irregularities, Nishanth demanded an investigation and also questioned about the vaccine allotted to the duo. Even certificates have been generated in their name in the portal, he said.

However, the district health officer and others were not available for contact.