Irregularities suspected in Covid vaccination

Irregularities suspected in Covid vaccination

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 21:32 ist

A few citizens, who have not received vaccination for Covid-19, have received SMS claiming that they have obtained vaccination against the infection and it gave rise to suspicion.

Residents Praveen Kumar and K P Madhusudhan had visited the private hospital but, returned home without getting the vaccine. However, the SMS they got showed that they had received the jab. 

BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearer K M Nishanth, who registered their names for the vaccination in the portal said that while Praveen returned as it was over crowded, Madhusdhan was sent back as he was less than 45 years old. The names were registered on April 28 and they visited the hospital on April 29.

Suspecting irregularities, Nishanth demanded an investigation and also questioned about the vaccine allotted to the duo. Even certificates have been generated in their name in the portal, he said.  

However, the district health officer and others were not available for contact.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID
Vaccination
Mysuru
SMS
irregularities

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 