'Is Cong's origin in Italy': Joshi criticises Siddaramaiah over 'RSS origin' remark

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Saturday charged that Congress and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddarmaiah reached the height of appeasement with the latter questioning the origin of the RSS, stating that people have already made him lose his own origin.

"Before joining the Congress, Siddaramaiah used to blame Congress leader (Sonia Gandhi). Now he is questioning the origin of RSS. Is their (Congress') origin in Italy?" Joshi asked.

"SDPI and PFI are the new forms of banned SIMI, and they speak against the nation. During Siddaramaiah's regime, cases against such people were withdrawn. Congress and Siddaramaiah made them grow. Therefore, people have defeated the Congress," he said.

Regarding the possibility of a ban on SDPI, Joshi said, Union and state governments would discuss the issue together. Kerala government should take stern action against those who provoked a child to raise communally charged slogans during a PFI rally there, he added.