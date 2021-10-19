Issue guidelines to implement NEP: AMUCT to MU

The managing council meeting of Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) has resolved to urge Mangalore University to issue peer guidelines and structure to be followed by affiliated and autonomous colleges to implement National Education Policy 2020 from November.

In a meeting held recently, it has resolved to urge the University to finalise the issues regarding major, minor, open electives, skill enhancement courses and credits to be fixed without much delay and to consider the open elective and skill enhancement courses for the workload of the teachers.

Dr N M Joseph said the meeting had decided to urge the government to appoint grant-in-aid staff to the aided colleges and guest lecturers in the aided colleges. It was also decided to ask the government and University to include ‘functional Kannada’ only to those who have not learnt Kannada at lower levels of their education and other students should be given the freedom to choose any two languages.

The AMUCT has also resolved to urge the government and the university to protect the interest of teachers, in aided and unaided institutions, who are working tirelessly for the betterment of students in their colleges and create and fill the posts of Professors in undergraduate aided colleges, Joseph added.

