Issue over namaz in Dakshina Kannada school resolved

Puttur BEO Lokesh said that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 15:18 ist
The issue of students allegedly offering namaaz inside a classroom at Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk has been solved after convening a meeting of the parents.

Puttur BEO Lokesh, who was also part of the meeting, told DH that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school in the future. “Parents of the children who offered namaaz inside classrooms too had attended the meeting. All the parents have decided to emphasise academic activities and remain united without disturbing the academic atmosphere in the school,” he said.

The parents have also decided not to take their children to the masjid for namaaz every Friday at noon during class hours. “We have impressed upon the parents that no activities like namaaz will be allowed in the school premises,” said the BEO.

SDMC President Praveen Ankathadka said, “As the video clippings went viral on social media, we had convened a meeting of the parents on Saturday morning. All the parents resolved not to have any religious activities including namaaz inside the school premises.”

It is alleged that seven out of 13 Muslim students studying in the school had offered namaaz inside the classroom on February 4. The video clipping of the students offering namaaz had gone viral on social media, with locals objecting to it on Friday.

Puttur BEO Lokesh has sought a report from Cluster Resource Person on the incident.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Karnataka News
namaz
Schools

