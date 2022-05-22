It’s unusual: Bharachukki falls comes alive in May, draws tourists

The Bharachukki falls in the taluk has come alive, thanks to incessant rains in Kodagu district and the Kaveri catchment areas. The water level of River Kaveri has increased, bringing in more water to the falls.

The gushing falls has been drawing tourists for the last few days.

Usually, Bharachukki falls comes alive after the rainy season in the month of July. It is in full splendour in August. But the falls is in full flow in May itself this year.

The water level in the Kaveri has also increased in the last one week. The colour of the water is red due to the soil content, following heavy rains. Besides, the gushing water also carries waste materials like clothes, snapped branches and plastic refuse. The solid waste materials can be spotted at the Wellesley bridge near Shivanasamudra.

The taluk administration has imposed restrictions on the public entering the river as the water level is high.

Tourists have been warned against getting into the water near Wellesley bridge. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot to keep a vigil.

Residents of the riverside villages have been instructed not to go to the river to wash clothes, utensils or cattle, according to sources from the police department.